Who won last year’s PGA Championship?

The 2022 PGA Championship will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Southern Hills from May 19-22. This is the second major of the year. Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship for the second time in 2021 by shooting -6 to become the oldest major champion ever. Mickelson has already withdrawn from this year’s event and will not defend his title.

Behind Mickelson in 2021, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen finished as the runners-up. Koepka is no stranger to performing well at this event as he won it in both 2018 and 2019. Oosthuizen has never won the PGA Championship, but he did finish as the runner-up in 2017. Both golfers finished two strokes behind Mickelson at 4-under in 2021.

The PGA Championship has had multiple repeat winners, including Mickelson and Koepka already mentioned. Rory McIlroy, Vijay Singh, Nick Price, Larry Nelson, Raymond Floyd, Dave Stockton and Gary Player have all won the PGA Championship twice. Jack Nicklaus still holds the record for the most wins at this event with five, and he is followed by Tiger Woods who has four Wanamaker Trophy victories.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm, McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are all tied with the best odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship installed at +1200. They are followed by Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, who have +1400 odds to win.