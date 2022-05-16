Who won last year’s PGA Championship?

The 2022 PGA Championship will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Southern Hills from May 19-22. This is the second major of the year. Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship for the second time in 2021 by shooting -6 to become the oldest major champion ever. Mickelson has already withdrawn from this year’s event and will not defend his title.
Behind Mickelson in 2021, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen finished as the runners-up. Koepka is no stranger to performing well at this event as he won it in both 2018 and 2019. Oosthuizen has never won the PGA Championship, but he did finish as the runner-up in 2017. Both golfers finished two strokes behind Mickelson at 4-under in 2021.
The PGA Championship has had multiple repeat winners, including Mickelson and Koepka already mentioned. Rory McIlroy, Vijay Singh, Nick Price, Larry Nelson, Raymond Floyd, Dave Stockton and Gary Player have all won the PGA Championship twice. Jack Nicklaus still holds the record for the most wins at this event with five, and he is followed by Tiger Woods who has four Wanamaker Trophy victories.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm, McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are all tied with the best odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship installed at +1200. They are followed by Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, who have +1400 odds to win.
2022 PGA Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|+300
|Rory McIlroy
|+1200
|+300
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|+300
|Collin Morikawa
|+1400
|+350
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+350
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|+400
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|+450
|Dustin Johnson
|+2200
|+400
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|+400
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|+400
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|+500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|+500
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|+650
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+650
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|+800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|+800
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|+800
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4500
|+800
|Billy Horschel
|+5000
|+900
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+900
|Tony Finau
|+6000
|+1100
|Adam Scott
|+6500
|+1100
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+6500
|+1100
|Corey Conners
|+6500
|+1100
|Russell Henley
|+6500
|+1100
|Sam Burns
|+6500
|+1100
|Tiger Woods
|+6500
|+1100
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+6500
|+1100
|Cameron Young
|+7000
|+1100
|Keegan Bradley
|+7000
|+1100
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+7000
|+1100
|Sergio Garcia
|+7000
|+1100
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+7000
|+1100
|Harold Varner III
|+9000
|+1400
|Robert MacIntyre
|+9000
|+1400
|Seamus Power
|+9000
|+1400
|Abraham Ancer
|+10000
|+1400
|Jason Day
|+10000
|+1400
|Aaron Wise
|+13000
|+1600
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|+1600
|Alexander Noren
|+13000
|+1600
|Cameron Tringale
|+13000
|+1600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|+1600
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|+1600
|Gary Woodland
|+13000
|+1600
|Jason Kokrak
|+13000
|+1600
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+13000
|+1600
|Justin Rose
|+13000
|+1600
|Kevin Na
|+13000
|+1600
|Marc Leishman
|+13000
|+1600
|Matt Kuchar
|+13000
|+1600
|Maverick McNealy
|+13000
|+1600
|Mito Pereira
|+13000
|+1600
|Sebastian Munoz
|+13000
|+1600
|Si Woo Kim
|+13000
|+1600
|Talor Gooch
|+13000
|+1600
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|+1600
|Webb Simpson
|+13000
|+1600
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+15000
|+2500
|Brian Harman
|+15000
|+2500
|Bubba Watson
|+15000
|+2500
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|+2500
|Keith Mitchell
|+15000
|+2500
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|+2500
|Patrick Reed
|+15000
|+2500
|Ryan Palmer
|+15000
|+2500
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|+2500
|Thomas Pieters
|+15000
|+2500
|Chris Kirk
|+18000
|+3000
|Ian Poulter
|+18000
|+3000
|J.J. Spaun
|+18000
|+3000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|+3000
|Tom Hoge
|+18000
|+3000
|Adria Arnaus
|+20000
|+3500
|Anirban Lahiri
|+20000
|+3500
|Cameron Champ
|+20000
|+3500
|Cameron Davis
|+20000
|+3500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+20000
|+3500
|Davis Riley
|+20000
|+3500
|Joohyung Kim
|+20000
|+3500
|Lanto Griffin
|+20000
|+3500
|Lucas Herbert
|+20000
|+3500
|Luke List
|+20000
|+3500
|Matthew Wolff
|+20000
|+3500
|Oliver Bekker
|+20000
|+3500
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|+3500
|Rickie Fowler
|+20000
|+3500
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+3500
|Francesco Molinari
|+25000
|+4500
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+4500
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+25000
|+4500
|Ryan Fox
|+25000
|+4500
|Sam Horsfield
|+25000
|+4500
|Takumi Kanaya
|+25000
|+4500
|Beau Hossler
|+30000
|+6000
|Branden Grace
|+30000
|+6000
|Brendan Steele
|+30000
|+6000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+30000
|+6000
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+6000
|Chan Kim
|+30000
|+6000
|Garrick Higgo
|+30000
|+6000
|Henrik Stenson
|+30000
|+6000
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|+30000
|+6000
|Justin Harding
|+30000
|+6000
|Kevin Streelman
|+30000
|+6000
|Laurie Canter
|+30000
|+6000
|Lee Westwood
|+30000
|+6000
|Martin Kaymer
|+30000
|+6000
|Matt Jones
|+30000
|+6000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+30000
|+6000
|Padraig Harrington
|+30000
|+6000
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|+6000
|Dean Burmester
|+40000
|+8000
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+8000
|Hudson Swafford
|+40000
|+8000
|Min Woo Lee
|+40000
|+8000
|Richard Bland
|+40000
|+8000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+40000
|+8000
|Shaun Norris
|+40000
|+8000
|Alex Cejka
|+50000
|+10000
|Bio Kim
|+50000
|+10000
|Dany Van Tonder
|+50000
|+10000
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+10000
|Kramer Hickok
|+50000
|+10000
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+10000
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|+50000
|+10000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+50000
|+10000
|Yuki Inamori
|+50000
|+10000
|Alex Beach
|+100000
|+20000
|Austin Hurt
|+250000
|+40000
|Brandon Bingaman
|+250000
|+40000
|Casey Pyne
|+250000
|+40000
|Colin Inglis
|+250000
|+40000
|Dylan Newman
|+250000
|+40000
|Jared Jones
|+250000
|+40000
|Jesse Mueller
|+250000
|+40000
|John Daly
|+250000
|+40000
|Kyle Mendoza
|+250000
|+40000
|Matt Borchert
|+250000
|+40000
|Michael Block
|+250000
|+40000
|Nic Ishee
|+250000
|+40000
|Paul Dickinson
|+250000
|+40000
|Rich Beem
|+250000
|+40000
|Ryan Vermeer
|+250000
|+40000
|Sean McCarty
|+250000
|+40000
|Shaun Micheel
|+250000
|+40000
|Shawn Warren
|+250000
|+40000
|Tim Feenstra
|+250000
|+40000
|Tyler Collet
|+250000
|+40000
|Wyatt Worthington
|+250000
|+40000
|Y.E. Yang
|+250000
|+40000
|Zac Oakley
|+250000
|+40000