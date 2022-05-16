Heat injury report for Eastern conference finals of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round and have earned themselves a trip to Eastern conference finals, matching up against the Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven series. The east’s top team are four wins away from making its second NBA Finals appearance in three years and will need all hands on deck to take down a feisty Celtics squad.

Let’s take a look at the Heat injury report and how it may impact the series.

Heat injury report

Kyle Lowry is the only Heat player whose status will have to monitored heading into the Eastern conference finals. The veteran point guard has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury throughout the postseason and has missed significant time. He sat out of the final two games of their first-round series against the Hawks and only appeared in two games of their second-round series against the Sixers.

Lowry did not practice on Sunday and is doubtful for Game 1 on Tuesday.