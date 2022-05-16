Preakness Stakes 2022: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for Preakness Stakes

The draw for the 147th Preakness Stakes is complete, and now we know which horses will race in the “Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” on May 7.

The second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown will have Epicenter as the favorite, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby. The Derby winner Rich Strike will pass on Pimlico, but is penciled in for the Belmont Stakes next month as of now. That makes the second place horse at Churchill Downs in Epicenter the favorite at Pimlico.

The Preakness is 9.5 furlongs (1 3/16 mile) and like all Triple Crown races will be contested amongst only three-year-olds. Last year it was Rombauer (11-1) with a powerful kick out of the homestretch to beat betting favorites Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit in 1:53.62.

2022 Preakness Stakes post positions with morning line from Pimlico

Simplification (6-1) Creative Minister (10-1) Fenwick (50-1) Secret Oath (9-2) Early Voting (7-2) Happy Jack (30-1) Armagnac (12-1) Epicenter (6-5) Skippylongstocking (20-1)

