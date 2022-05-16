How to watch the 2022 PGA Championship via live online stream

The second major of the year will see the best golfers in the world heading to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills from May 19-22. Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship for the second time in 2021 by shooting -6 to become the oldest major champion ever.

Mickelson has already withdrawn from this year’s event and will not defend his title. As this is a major, it will have a different broadcast and live stream schedule than viewers may be used to, with much more extensive coverage available.

To watch the 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out ESPN or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 PGA Championship are through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN

2 to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

ESPN+

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Multiple feeds with featured groups and holes as well as general coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

ESPN

10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: General coverage

2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

ESPN+

8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET: Multiple feeds with featured groups and holes as well as general coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

ESPN

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: General Coverage

2 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

ESPN+

8:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Multiple feeds with featured groups and holes as well as general coverage