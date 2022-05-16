Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 PGA Championship

PGA Championship week is here, and the second major tournament of 2022 returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the first time in 15 years. And as of now, it looks like the weather appears to be in pretty good shape for the 156 golfers that will start the event on Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are the current betting favorites to win this weekend as they all come in with +1200 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Weather does not appear to be a major issue in terms of precipitation chances during the four rounds, but wind could play a slight factor looking at the weekend forecast. There is still a slight chance of rain or even a thunderstorm as of now, but it does make for better conditions than the last time Southern Hills hosted this event in 2007: That week was filled with temperatures in the high 90’s with plenty of rain and wind.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 PGA Championship starting Thursday, May 19th and ending Sunday, May 22nd.

Thursday, May 19

Hi 90°, Low 74°: Sun and a few passing clouds, 14% chance of precipitation, 10-20 MPH winds

Friday, May 20

Hi 81°, Low 58°: Sunshine and clouds mixed, 24% chance of precipitation, 10-20 MPH winds

Saturday, May 21

Hi 70°, Low 52°: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, 15% chance of precipitation, 10-15 MPH winds

Sunday, May 22

Hi 72°, Low 58°: Partly cloudy. 19% chance of precipitation, 5-10 MPH winds