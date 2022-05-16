What are Tiger Woods’ odds to win PGA Championship in 2022?

Tiger Woods will play in his second event since November 2020 when he tees off at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the PGA Championship this weekend. Woods made his return to golf for The Masters last month and will be on the course Thursday, May 19th.

After recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident, Woods started out strong during The Masters but shot 78s on Saturday and Sunday for a 47th place finish in his first tournament back.

After another full month to heal, we’ll see how close he is to full strength and how effective he can be for a full four rounds.

Tiger Woods, odds to win 2022 PGA Championship:

Woods will go into PGA Championship week with the 22nd best odds at +6500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers are not too optimistic about his chances, but bettors will be all over him as they always are whenever he plays in a major tournament.

Woods has won the PGA Championship four times during his career but not since 2007, where the host course was ... Southern Hills.

There is a three-way tie at the top of the odds board with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all heading to Tulsa with +1200 odds to take home the Wanamaker Trophy in this weekend’s PGA Championship.

