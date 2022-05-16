Favorite to win Avalanche vs. Blues series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will play a best-of-7 Western Conference second round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avalanche defeated the Nashville Predators in the first round while the Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild.

Avalanche vs. Blues series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Avalanche: -380

Blues: +290

Our Pick: Avalanche in 7

Colorado had a pretty easy run through the first round, sweeping a Predators team without their starting goalie or a very capable backup. Things will change drastically in the second round against a Blues team that is battled tested from a hard-fought first-round series against the Wild. St. Louis has settled in goal with 2019 Stanley Cup hero Jordan Binnington after he came off the bench to win three straight. Both teams can put the puck in the net — Colorado scored 21 goals against the Predators, averaging over five goals a game. The Blues scored 19 goals in the games they won. Expect the Blues and their group of talented, battle-tested forwards like Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas to give the Avalanche a major test. But Darcy Kuemper will stand up to the fire and Colorado’s superstar defenseman Cale Makar will make a play that will decide the fate of the series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.