Favorite to win Panthers vs. Lightning series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Florida Panthers will face their Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-7 Eastern Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams split their four regular-season games 2-2. The Panthers will have home ice during the series and host Game 1 at FLA Live Arena

Panthers vs. Lightning odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Panthers: -150

Lightning: +130

Our Pick: Panthers in 7

Both teams come into this second round series a little banged up. The Panthers will be without Mason Marchment for Game 1 and questions surrounding Anthony Duclair’s situation remain after the 30-goal scorer was a healthy scratch in Game 6 with coach Andrew Brunette declaring that Duclair needed to make a bigger impact.

The Lightning are holding their breath that the Brayden Point injury in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs isn’t as bad as it looked. This a rematch of a nasty series from the 2021 playoffs that the Lightning won in six games. It eventually came down to the Panthers lack of stability in goal and inability to stop Nikita Kucherov. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy struggled at times against the Maple Leafs, but he was every bit the big-game goalie in Game 7 when Tampa Bay needed him most.

Florida is a hungry team and this is an opportunity for the Panthers to show they’ve grown from their undisciplined ways in 2021. If Point can’t play, the Panthers will have the advantage in depth and scoring. If Point returns in this series, the Lightning may survive again. Either way this series is likely to go seven.

