The 2022 The NBA Draft lottery will take place will take place on Tuesday, May 17, in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET. Heading into the lottery, the Houston Rockets (20-62), Orlando Magic (22-60) and Detroit Pistons (23-59) had the fewest wins in the league this season and share a 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick and a 52.1% chance at a top four pick.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery?

Date: Tuesday, May 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, IL

TV info: ESPN

The lottery will determine the first four picks for the 2022 NBA Draft that will be held June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Teams that did not make the playoffs or own draft rights to a team that did not make the playoffs are eligible.

There are 14 ping-pong balls placed in a lottery machine and they are spun before four are drawn at select intervals. The first drawing determines the top pick and the process is repeated for picks 2, 3 and 4. The remaining ten teams are slotting in picks 5 through 14 based on record.

NBA Draft lottery odds

Houston Rockets (14.0%)

Orlando Magic (14.0%)

Detroit Pistons (14.0%)

Oklahoma City Thunder (12.5%)

Indiana Pacers (10.5%)

Portland Trail Blazers (9.0%)

Sacramento Kings (7.5%)

Los Angeles Lakers (NOP controls pick) (6.0%)

San Antonio Spurs (4.5%)

Washington Wizards (3.0%)

New York Knicks (2.0%)

Los Angeles Clippers (OKC controls pick) (1.5%)

Charlotte Hornets (1.0%)

Cleveland Cavaliers (0.5%)