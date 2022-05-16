Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, May 16

The Major League Baseball slate is jam-packed to start the work week, with 13 of a possible 15 games on tap for fans around the nation. Because of the ample bounty of contests, there are several places for bettors to find an edge when making their DFS picks

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, May 16.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,800)

Bo Bichette ($5,000)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,600)

Santiago Espinal ($3,700)

The Jays are definitely a team that’s been struggling recently, but this stack is prime to pay off going up against Mariners starter Chris Flexen. He’s had a tough season, boasting a 1-5 record and an ERA close to 5. He’s lost three straight starts and has given up nine earned runs in that span, including a dismal six earned runs allowed in his last start. He’s also allowed six bombs this season, so one of the top three guys in that list should be able to go yard tonight.

Nolan Arenado ($5,600)

Paul Goldschmidt ($4,700)

Juan Yepez ($3,600)

Albert Pujols (3,600)

The Cardinals' offense has been super hot in its recent series, scoring nearly five runs per game and have hit the double-digit mark twice in their last five games alone. So virtually anybody in this lineup can’t fail right now. It gets even better when considering the Mets are essentially playing a bullpen game, with relief pitcher Trevor Williams making just his second start of the season. He struggled a ton in that lone start and he won’t go deep into this one, so STL should see a lot of different arms and these guys are old pros who will take advantage of that.

Shoehi Ohtani ($5,900)

Mike Trout ($5,500)

Anthony Rendon ($4,600)

Jared Walsh ($4,400)

This is one of the best lineups in baseball, which is why it’ll cost so much for DFS players. Still, this group will go up against Rangers starter Jon Gray, who has an ERA over 5.00 and has given up 10 earned runs in just 16 innings pitched. The Angels should be able to produce a ton of runs.