Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, May 16

With a larger-than-usual Monday night slate of baseball games, we have 13 contests to take a look at throughout the evening. Below is a look at three of the best player props to consider on May 16.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, May 16

Kyle Bradish, U4.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Baltimore Orioles starter put together an incredible performance his last time out, striking out 11 St. Louis Cardinals batters over 7.0 innings in his third career MLB start. Look for that number to fall significantly and come back down to earth Monday night. Bradish will go up against the New York Yankees lineup that doesn’t strike out a ton, and he struck out just five hitters combined in his first two starts before going off against the Cardinals.

Jackie Bradley, Jr. O0.5 hits (-135)

The Boston Red Sox outfielder is seeing the ball better after a rough start, and he should get a hit Monday night against the Houston Astros. Bradley has just a .202 batting average overall this season, but he is raking at Fenway Park with a .361 batting average in home games.

Corey Kluber O5.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Tampa Bay Rays starter struck out a combined 13 hitters in two starts prior to his last outing when he was crushed by the Los Angeles Angels, going just 3.0 innings and giving up eight runs. If he can get into the sixth inning, Kluber should be able to get to this strikeout total as a pitcher who has had a high strikeout rate throughout his career.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.