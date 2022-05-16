MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, May 16

There are 13 games on the Major League Baseball slate on Monday evening with several chances for DFS players to make a big play on matchups that they like. There are also several solid value pickups if you don’t want to spend all your salary cap in one place. Here are a few of the best DFS options for Monday's schedule of games.

Top Pitchers

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals vs. NYM ($9,800) — Mikolas has been dominant this season with a 1.49 ERA in nearly 50 innings pitched. The Mets have been really hot to start the season, but they’ve fallen back down to Earth a little bit and the offense isn’t what it was earlier in the season.

Noah Syndergaard, LA Angels vs. TEX ($8,500) — Thor has been really good this season, allowing just eight earned runs in nearly 30 innings pitched. His strikeout numbers aren’t massive (just 21 on the year) but he’ll make up for it by getting efficient outs and working deep into the game.

Top Hitters

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals vs. MIA ($5,600) — Soto has been consistently one of the best hitters in baseball over the last few years and he seems to always kill the Marlins. He does particularly well against Miami’s projected starter tonight Sandy Alcantara. Soto has a career .368 average against Alcantara with two home runs in 23 at-bats.

Xander Bogarts, Boston Red Sox vs. HOU ($4,800) — The Red Sox shortstop has had a pretty stellar season hitting well above .300. He’s also had a wonderful career against Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. He’s hitting .324 in 37 plate appearances which includes seven extra base hits.

Value Pitcher

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. LAD ($6,400) — He’s got a cheaper salary tonight for a reason, and that’s because of his opponent. The Dodgers are a formidable lineup, but MadBum has been hurling it this season, having allowed just four earned runs in his last 22.1 innings pitched while accumulating 16 Ks in that span.

Value Hitter

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets vs. STL ($3,900) — Despite what we wrote about Mikolas earlier, McNeil seems to have his number. The two have faced off with each other six times in the past, with McNeil getting the better of the pitcher three times, with two hits, one of which was for extra bases, and a walk.