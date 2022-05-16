Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, May 16

The MLB slate for May 16 is larger than a usual Monday of baseball action is with 13 games set to take place, all of which will take place at night. With this many betting opportunities, I’ve narrowed down the four best best to consider as you take a look at the betting board.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, May 16

Braves Moneyline (+120)

The Atlanta Braves are getting solid value on Monday night with plus odds in what should be a very even matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. Braves pitcher Ian Anderson has done well aside from one bad start, and the same can be said for Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Both offenses are relatively even in on-base percentage so with this many similarities, let’s go with the team that will give the better payout.

Astros Moneyline (+105)

When you have one of the best teams in baseball getting plus odds against one of the worst teams, don’t overthink it. The Houston Astros are underdogs against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Garrett Whitlock has gotten off to a strong start for Boston this season with a 2.19 ERA in eight appearances and four starts, but Jake Odorizzi hasn’t allowed a run in his previous two starts over 11.2 innings of work, so these odds are a bit strange. Take the Astros to win as they come in winning 12 of their last 13 games.

Twins-Athletics Under 7.5 (-110)

The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics are a couple teams that struggle to hit the ball this season, and this number will fall short of the total even though this is the smallest over/under of the night. Chris Archer has been just okay on the mound for the Twins in short starts, while rookie Zach Logue has thrown the ball well for the Athletics with a 1.35 ERA over 13.1 innings.

Kyle Bradish U4.5 strikeouts (-145)

Bradish’s strikeout total might be a little inflated due to his most recent performance as the Baltimore Orioles rookie struck out 11 batters over 7.0 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He will get a matchup with the New York Yankees, which rank in the middle of the pack in terms of strikeouts, but it would be pretty shocking if Bradish is able to throw that many innings. Look for his strikeout total to fall short of the number Monday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.