Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship entering the conference finals

The conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs are set as four teams will try to earn a trip to the NBA Finals. The Eastern Conference Finals will begin on Tuesday with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The Western Conference Finals will begin on Wednesday with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

All four teams had to sweat a little bit in the second round for the right to advance to the conference finals. Both the Warriors and Heat were tested and put down their respective opponents in six games. Meanwhile, the Celtics and Mavericks had to grind out a full seven-game series to make it to this point. Boston clobbered the defending champion Bucks by 28 in Game 7 on Sunday and the Mavs shockingly demolished the Suns by 33 in their Game 7 matchup on the road.

Here are the odds to win 2022 NBA Championship ahead of conference finals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Warriors: +135

Celtics: +190

Heat: +475

Mavericks: +550

