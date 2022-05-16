Warriors injury report for Western conference finals of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Western conference finals after a two-year playoff absence, making it their sixth WCF appearance in eight seasons. The Warriors will face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the chance to play for the 2021-22 NBA title.

Let’s take a look at the Warriors injury report and how it may impact the series.

Warriors injury report

The Warriors have some key rotation players on the mend. Otto Porter Jr. is listed as day-to-day after missing Game 6 against the Grizzlies with a foot injury. Porter Jr. suffered the injury in Game 5. He’s been a valuable role player for the Warriors, especially with Gary Payton II out. Payton II is considered “a longshot” to make an appearance in the conference finals.

Andre Iguodala has been in and out of the lineup all season and is dealing with a neck injury. Golden State could use his veteran instincts for some minutes in each game, but he’s largely in a mentorship role for this team.