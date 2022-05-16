How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on May 16

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

We’re now less than three weeks until the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in the Chicago area and we’ll most likely see the first matches officially announced for the event on tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The feud between Bobby Lashley and Omos has reached a boiling point and we’ll most likely get the end of it tonight when the two collide inside of a steel cage. This would be the rubber match between the two powerhouse as Lashley took the first matchup at Wrestlemania 38 before Omos won the rematch at Wrestlemania Backlash.

The feud between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is far from over as the former attacked the latter just 24 hours after their match at Wrestlemania Backlash last week. Rollins is 0-2 against the “American Nightmare” and it seems that these two are destined for a showdown inside of Hell in a Cell. We’ll see if the match officially gets announced tonight.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took on Asuka in the main event of last week’s show and they were rudely interrupted by Becky Lynch, who attacked both to end the show. It’ll be interesting to see the plans the company has for these three in the coming weeks. Could we get Lynch vs. Asuka in a No. 1 contender’s match? What about a triple threat?

Finally, the tag team title unification match has been made official as RK-Bro will finally battle the Usos this Friday on Smackdown. We’ll be sure to get word from the Raw tag champs ahead of that matchup on tonight’s show.