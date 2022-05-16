Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into May 16 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, and we’re moving closer to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in three weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Will Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins main event Hell in a Cell?

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is no where near being over, evidenced by Rollins attacking Rhodes and stomping his head into the announce table. Rollins is 0-2 against Rhodes since Wrestlemania and it seems pretty clear that the two will meet inside of Hell in a Cell in 20 days.

So will that match main event the show?

Rhodes has been positioned as the top babyface in the company since his surprise return at ‘Mania, appearing on the main poster for Hell in a Cell and being an early frontrunner to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. With Roman Reigns reportedly not defending his title at HIAC, it’d make sense to position Rhodes and Rollins as the show closers.

Will cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos exceed expectations?

Another feud that is coming near a fiery conclusion is the one between Bobby Lashley and Omos, who will meet tonight inside of a steel cage. This is the rubber match between the two as Lashley won at Wrestlemania 38 before Omos took the bout at Wrestemania Backlash.

So will this steel cage match be good?

The prior matches have received mixed reviews as the purpose of this program has been to get Omos over as a monster heel. While he’s been capable of showing dominant strength, his enormous size limits what he can do in the ring. We’ll see how this cage match is received?

Are we in for a triple-threat for the Raw Women’s Championship soon?

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair battled Asuka in the main event last week and the match was thrown out when Becky Lynch interfered and attacked both. “Big Time Becks” has made it clear that she’s gunning to regain her title but it once again dealing with the one superstar who has had her number in Asuka.

That begs the question of if we’ll be getting these three squaring off in a triple-threat match in the near future?

There’s a number of ways the company can go with three of their top superstars. They could try to rerun a Belair-Asuka match at Hell in a Cell. They could do a No. 1 contender’s match between Asuka and Lynch. Ore they could perhaps save the triple threat for Money in the Bank in July. Very intriguing stuff going on at the top of the Raw Women’s division.