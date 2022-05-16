Celtics injury report for Eastern conference finals of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics took down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the second round and have earned themselves a trip to Eastern conference finals, matching up against the Miami Heat in a best-of-seven series. The C’s survived a grueling seven-game series to make its fourth conference finals appearance in six seasons and will need all hands on deck to take down the No. 1 seed in the east.

Let’s take a look at the Celtics injury report and how it may impact the series.

Celtics injury report

Entering the Eastern conference finals, the Celtics could be potentially missing guard Marcus Smart for Game 1. The Defensive Player of the Year sustained a foot sprain in Game 7 on Sunday and is questionable according to head coach Ime Udoka.

The good news for Boston is that it’ll have center Robert Williams III back on the floor for Game 1. “Time Lord” has been dealing with a knee injury since the regular season and has been limited during the postseason. He played in the first three games of the second-round series against the Bucks but sat out the rest of the series. Williams was technically available for Game 7, but was held out due to Udoka not wanting to shift his rotation.