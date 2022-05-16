Mavericks injury report for Western conference finals of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks stunned the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series to make the 2022 Western conference finals. The Mavericks last made this round in 2011, when they went on to win the NBA championship. Dallas will meet the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals.

Let’s take a look at the Mavericks injury report and how it may impact the series.

Mavericks injury report

Fortunately for the Mavericks, they aren’t dealing with any injuries entering this matchup. Luka Doncic started the playoffs on the bench with a calf strain, but he’s clearly over that injury. Reggie Bullock had some minor knocks here and there against the Suns, but he never missed a game.

With Dallas’ tight rotation, it’s important for this team to stay healthy. Even one injury could throw the entire balance of this roster off, which would be unfortunate given how the group is playing right now.