Pick on the Total for Twins-Athletics on Monday

The Minnesota Twins currently are atop the American League Central and will look to keep their solid start to the season going in Oakland against the Athletics on Monday.

Minnesota Twins (-135, 7.5) vs Oakland Athletics

It will be the fourth career big league appearance for Athletics starter Zach Logue, who has been solid to this point with a 1.35 with just two walks allowed in 13.1 innings, but has allowed two home runs and his early season minor league numbers point to regression.

Logue surrendered 12 total runs and five home runs across 16 inning for the AAA Las Vegas Aviators this season and has had favorable matchups helping to this big start, facing the Detroit Tigers, the Orioles, and the Twins, with all of his runs allowed coming against Minnesota.

The Twins counter with Chris Archer, who has yet to complete five innings this season, surrendering six home runs in his last five starts with 5.9 walks per nine innings allowed in that span.

The Twins back him up with an offense with Byron Buxton back after dealing with injuries that cost him 12 games this season, hammering 11 home runs in the 23 games he’s played in.

With the bullpen of the Athletics being asked to throw a total of 9.1 innings the past two days due to a double header and the Twins leading the American League in road on-base percentage, a less than marquee pitching matchup will lead to runs.

The Play: Twins vs Athletics Over 7.5

