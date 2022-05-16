How to watch the Preakness Stakes draw

The second jewel of the Triple Crown is set for Saturday, May 21, as the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. But the horses running will find out their from which gate they will break today, with the post position draw for the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

While as many as 14 horses can enter the race, it’s expected this year’s field won’t quite reach that number and several available chutes will be open. The favorite after the draw is likely to be Epicenter, who finished second at the Kentucky Derby with only a dramatic move by 81-1 long shot Rich Strike keeping him from the win.

Rich Strike has chosen not to race at the Preakness, but is likely a go for the Belmont next month.

You can watch the draw today online only at 4:30 p.m. ET via the Preakness Stakes official social media channels. The event will be broadcast on both their Twitter and Facebook pages, and moments later Pimlico’s oddsmaker Keith Feustle will give his official morning line for the race as well.