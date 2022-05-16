Brayden Point doubtful to play in Game 1 vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning C Brayden Point is doubtful to play in Game 1 of the second round vs. the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. The Lightning are saying Point will be day-to-day after Game 1. It seems like the team wants to get Point at least a week of rest or so. Point was injured in the first period of Game 7 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and was unable to play the rest of the game. It appeared to be a lower-body injury for Point.

The Lightning were able to win Game 7 despite the injury to Point. Things may be more difficult on the road against the top-seeded Panthers in Game 1. Florida beat the Washington Capitals in six games in the first round. It’s the first time Florida is in the second round since 1996. The Lightning will have to rely more heavily on Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul if Point is out. We could also see more double-shifting from captain Steven Stamkos.

The Lightning are underdogs at +130 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 1 vs. the Panthers. Tampa Bay has been operating more as the underdog in this postseason than the previous two, when the Bolts won the Cup. If Andrei Vasilevskiy can figure out his game and look like he did in Game 7 vs. the Leafs more consistently, that’ll go a long way in helping the Bolts through this series.