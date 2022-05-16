Tracking results from Monday Night Raw on May 16

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw comes live from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, as the company marches towards Hell in a Cell in June.

Last week, we witnessed Seth Rollins stomp Cody Rhodes’ head into the announce table, indicating that their feud is far from over. Rhodes vs. Rollins III will most likely be one of the Hell in a Cell matches taking place at the pay-per-view in three weeks. We also got Becky Lynch taking out both Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka in the main event of last week’s show. It’ll be interesting to see where the program between these three will head next.

The headliner match for tonight’s show will feature Bobby Lashley taking on Omos inside of a steel cage. This is the rubber match between the two giants as they’ve both picked up wins over one another in the last two months.

WWE Monday Night Raw live results for May 16

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (Steel cage)

Lashley got the win in the match after outsmarting Omos. The giant tossed Lashley into the side of the steel cage, breaking the wall of the cage. After laying there for a moment in pain, Lashley realized where he was and stepped down onto the mat, winning the match. Of course, the match couldn’t go without interference from MVP and Cedric Alexander. Lashley has issued the All-Mighty Challenge for Omos and MVP. We will find out the challenge next week.

Jimmy Uso vs. Riddle

This matchup was a preview for the big showdown on Friday Night Smackdown for unifying the tag team championships. Uso looked to pin Riddle, and while counting, his brother Jay tried to push his legs into the back of Jimmy to help secure the victory. The ref caught Jay and kicked him off of ringside. Riddle took advantage of the break in the action rolling Jimmy and getting the win. RK-Bro has the momentum heading into Friday, but the Usos have been a team for longer.

Cody Rhodes Addresses the WWE Nation

Rhodes addressed being attacked by Seth Freaking Rollins last week on Raw. This week he challenged Rollins to one last match at Hell in a Cell. While Rollins wasn’t in the ring, he appeared on the screen and accepted the challenge. Rhodes ended the conversation with, “ I’ll see you in Hell”

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

The stakes were high in this one as the winner earned the right to face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell. The champion was singing ringside and got into a back and forth with Belair before Asuka hit Lynch from behind. Lynch couldn’t help from interfering with Belair again, kicking her and then running into the ring with the champion running towards the ring. Lynch went to grab Asuka’s umbrella to use it, but Asuka used her green mist to stun Lynch and deliver a blow to the head ending the match.