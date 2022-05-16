Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat with foot injury

The Boston Celtics have listed Marcus Smart as questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat with a foot injury. Smart has dealt with several injuries this postseason, even missing some time with a quad issue. He appeared to suffer a groin injury at the end of Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks and was able to get some rest with the game in hand by that point.

The current Defensive Player of the Year has been important for the Celtics on that side of the floor, establishing a physicality on the perimeter which has allowed Boston to clamp down on opponents. Smart’s versatility has also enabled the Celtics to switch things on matchups, allowing for more fluidity defensively. The guard’s shot is still inconsistent, but he can deliver decent production offensively on any given night.

If Smart doesn’t play, look for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to get most of the backcourt minutes for Boston.