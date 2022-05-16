2022 Conn Smythe Trophy odds heading into second round

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs enter the second round on Tuesday with the first two series getting underway. We had a pretty exciting first round, which included all but one series going to at least six games, plus five Game 7s. We should see the same level of excitement in the second round with the Battle of Alberta and Battle for Florida. The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Now that we’re approaching the second round, we can take a look at Conn Smythe odds for the top candidates on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Conn Smythe odds: Second Round

The top two names among odds to win NHL playoff MVP are Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Even Darcy Kuemper (25/1) and Mikko Rantanen (25/1) are pretty high on the board. Makar has overtaken MacKinnon as the favorite after the first round. If the Avs run the table, those two are the most likely MVPs. Makar has an easier path to points skating more ice time while MacKinnon could benefit from scoring a big goal or two.

Outside of the Avs guys, there’s value in a few big names. Johnny Gaudreau at 18/1, Sebastian Aho at 25/1 and Carter Verhaeghe at 25/1 stand out. Gaudreau scored the game-winner against the Stars in OT in Game 7 to advance. Verhaeghe is second in the postseason with 12 points, two behind Connor McDavid, who played one more game. Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes could win it all. Aho would need to come alive in the second round and conference finals. Look down the board a bit and Carolina has some appealing long-shot bets.

We’ve got to go over the Lightning players again as well. Vasilevskiy at 16/1 has won this award before. Nikita Kucherov is 22/1 and Steven Stamkos is 35/1. Victor Hedman at 30/1. You’d think if the Bolts three-peat playoff MVP likely goes to one of those four.

