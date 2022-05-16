 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Juventus transfer rumors: Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini set to leave club

Dybala is on a free transfer, while Chiellini is out of a contract.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus hugs teammate Paulo Dybala prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and SS Lazio at Allianz Stadium on May 16, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus will be losing two key players in its lineup with Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini set to exit the club this summer. Dybala is available for a free transfer and Chiellini is out of a contract, although he’s got a bid from LAFC per Fabrizio Romano.

Dybala will attract plenty of interest despite a somewhat down year for the star. He’s still just 28 and was able to score 10 goals this season in Serie A. On a free transfer, he could help boost a struggling attack as a versatile forward.

Chiellini’s case is a bit different, although the veteran defender could still fill in for any top club if there’s interest. He likely would have the biggest role if he made the move to MLS and joined LAFC. We’ll see what the Italian legend decides.

Juventus did qualify for Champions League play next season after a fourth-place finish in Serie A, but the club has fallen significantly from the heights of its nine straight league championships recently.

More From DraftKings Nation