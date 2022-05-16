Juventus transfer rumors: Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini set to leave club

Juventus will be losing two key players in its lineup with Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini set to exit the club this summer. Dybala is available for a free transfer and Chiellini is out of a contract, although he’s got a bid from LAFC per Fabrizio Romano.

Paulo Dybala’s crying on the pitch after his final game in Turin as he’s leaving Juventus on a free transfer in the coming weeks #Juventus



Farewell tonight for Giorgio Chiellini too, Juventus legend out of contract - he’s gonna decide his future soon after Los Angeles FC bid. pic.twitter.com/kOjY8C5X3D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022

Dybala will attract plenty of interest despite a somewhat down year for the star. He’s still just 28 and was able to score 10 goals this season in Serie A. On a free transfer, he could help boost a struggling attack as a versatile forward.

Chiellini’s case is a bit different, although the veteran defender could still fill in for any top club if there’s interest. He likely would have the biggest role if he made the move to MLS and joined LAFC. We’ll see what the Italian legend decides.

Juventus did qualify for Champions League play next season after a fourth-place finish in Serie A, but the club has fallen significantly from the heights of its nine straight league championships recently.