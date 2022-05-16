Kyle Lowry OUT for Game 1 vs. Celtics with hamstring injury

The Miami Heat have ruled Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 of the Eastern conference finals with a hamstring injury. Lowry suffered this injury in the opening round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks and made his return in the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he aggravated that injury in Game 4 and missed the final two contests of that series.

Kyle Lowry officially ruled out for game 1, which was expected — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 16, 2022

The Heat were able to close out Philadelphia without Lowry, so they’re used to playing without the veteran guard. Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro will take on bigger roles with Lowry out, although Miami likely loses some traction in terms of series odds here. Lowry was the big offseason addition and has a major impact for the Heat defensively. Given the way Boston’s perimeter game is going, losing Lowry for extended time could spell trouble in this series.

The Heat are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites in Game 1 per DraftKings Sportsbook.