Opening odds for 2022-23 NBA championship

We’ve only reached the conference finals stage of the 2022 NBA playoffs, but the oddsmakers have already released lines for next season. Here’s a look at the opening odds for 2022-23 NBA champion courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s no surprise to see the Brooklyn Nets lead the way at +450. If Kyrie Irving comes back and Ben Simmons returns to the court, the Nets are expected to be a contender. The Los Angeles Clippers are an interesting choice, but Kawhi Leonard should be back next year. Adding him to a team that fought for the No. 8 seed is sure to provide a boost for LA. The Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns round out the top five.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets could represent potential value plays at +1900 and +2000, respectively. The Grizzlies could very well be playing in the conference finals right now if Ja Morant stayed healthy, while the Nuggets expect to get Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back on the floor to complement two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.