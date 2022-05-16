 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steve Aoki throws one of the worst first pitches in recent memory [VIDEO]

The world-famous DJ and record producer put himself in the company of 50 Cent and Carl Lewis with his first pitch at Fenway Park on Monday.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
/ new
Key Speakers At NFT LA Conference

We have a new entry into the pantheon of worst first pitches in MLB history. The honor belongs to DJ Steve Aoki, who threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Monday.

However, Aoki didn’t throw a pitch so much as he launched the ball way over the catcher and onto the netting behind home plate.

Juuuuuuust a bit high. Aoki’s biggest error here may have been that he threw the ball from the mound. People do that because they want to look like a Major Leaguer for a split-second, but they forget to factor in the raised elevation. You couple that with just some terrible athleticism and, well, this is what you get.

This puts Aoki right along side other luminaries, such as Olympic great Carl Lewis and rapper 50 Cent, who uncorked some absolutely horrendous — and hilarious — first pitches in MLB history.

Although, for pure comedic value, you can’t beat that one time when a unsuspecting photographer got drilled in the worst of all places by a first pitch.

More From DraftKings Nation