Astros SP Jake Odorizzi stretchered off field Monday vs. Red Sox with leg injury

The Houston Astros saw starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi suffer a scary leg injury in Monday’s game against the Boston Red Sox while he attempted to cover first base on a ground ball. Here’s how the injury occurred.

Jake Odorizzi collapsed to the ground after this pitch and is in some serious pain



He's bring brought off the field on the cart pic.twitter.com/xmEoW3NFwI — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) May 17, 2022

Odorizzi had to be carted off the field, which is never a good sign for a pitcher. We’ll see exactly how serious the issue is in the coming days, but it looks like the Astros are going to be without a key member of their rotation for a bit.

Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez are the headliners in this Houston rotation, but Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy are going to have to step up if Odorizzi missed significant time. Look for Cristian Javier, the only other pitcher to make a start this season, to potentially slide into the fifth spot in the rotation if Odorizzi is sidelined for an extended period of the season.