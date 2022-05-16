WWE Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out of Raw. And yeah, it’s a shoot

The WWE Raw Women’s Tag Team Champions in Sasha Banks and Naomi were booked to be in the main event tonight in Norfolk, Virginia, but apparently the actual people who play those characters in Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu have walked out on the company.

From one of the best in the biz in Sean Ross Sapp ... this is just wild.

WWE's statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi pic.twitter.com/DrNS84QfxX — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 17, 2022

The match was scheduled to be a Six Pack Challenge for the right to face Bianca Belair at some point for her Raw Women’s Championship. But as you can see above, that never happened. And we’ll find out who wins the main event here shortly.

And Corey Graves just worked it a bit too while on heel commentary.

"Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out" - Corey Graves — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 17, 2022

In that main event Asuka ended up giving the green mist to Becky Lynch, and got the 1-2-3 to face Belair at Hell In A Cell in three weeks.

More on this story as it develops, but the Legit Boss just Legit Bounced. And the fact WWE sent out a statement confirming it as the show is still live on air is crazy. Can’t wait to see the Behind The Ring about this in a few years.