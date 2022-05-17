NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, May 17

After an exhilarating opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the second round will begin tonight with a doubleheader on TNT.

The first contest will take place at 7 p.m. ET as the Tampa Bay Lightning head south to Sunrise, FL, to renew their in-state rivalry with the Florida Panthers. Both teams had to endure tough battles in round one as the Panthers needed six games to put down the Capitals while the two-time defending champion Lightning needed a full seven to upend the Maple Leafs.

This is a rematch of last year’s first-round series where Tampa Bay won in six games. Florida enters as a -160 moneyline favorite for Game 1 and a -165 favorite to win the series.

The second game of TNT’s doubleheader brings us to Denver at 9:30 p.m. ET as the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche begin their second-round series. The Avalanche are getting on the ice for the first time in eight days after sweeping its first-round series against the Predators. Meanwhile, the Blues were challenged in round one and needed six games to put down the Wild.

This is a rematch of last year’s first-round series where Colorado swept St. Louis in four games. The Avalanche are a -215 moneyline favorite for Game 1 and a -380 favorite to win the series.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL playoff schedule: Tuesday, May 17

Lightning vs. Panthers

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Panthers -160, Lightning +140

Blues vs. Avalanche

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -215, Blues +175