Series props for Heat vs. Celtics in Eastern conference finals of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will square off in the Eastern conference finals for a chance to play in the 2022 NBA Finals. These were the two best in the conference during the regular season and they’ll meet in a rematch of the 2020 conference finals, which Miami won 4-2.

Here’s a look at some of the best series props for the round, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Celtics series props

Correct Series 4-2 (+265)

The Celtics won the season series 2-1, and are coming off a convincing Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, This result is the odds-on favorite, and it seems like the most likely outcome right now. Although the Heat are the No. 1 seed in the conference, the Celtics are the more talented team and their superstar Jayson Tatum is playing as advertised. Take Boston to close out the series in Game 6 at home.

Series Total: 6 games (+180)

We picked the Celtics in six games, so this is the natural bet. Again the odd-on favorite in this category, the Celtics will need to win a game on the road for this to happen. They’ve won four out of a possible five games away from home during the postseason, so a road victory at some point is likely.

Heat to Win Game 1/Celtics to win series (+230)

The Heat have yet to drop a game at home during the postseason. They’ve been off longer than the Celtics, so fresh legs and homecourt advantage should help them win the series opener. However, the Celtics should rebound in Game 2 and eventually go on to win the series in six.

