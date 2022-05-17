Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2022: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for fillies race

While there won’t be a Triple Tiara winner in 2022, as the Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath will run in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico instead, there are still plenty of talented fillies taking over Baltimore on Friday for the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

The favorite in early trading is Adare Manor, who has two wins in five career starts, and finished second in the Santa Anita Oaks on April 9th. This will be the first race for the filly outside of Southern California, but some impressive speed figures are why she’s the projected favorite by Pimlico’s oddsmaker Keith Feustle. Before his banishment at many tracks, Adare Manor was trained by Bob Baffert.

The Grade II Stakes field will run 1 1/8 miles, with $250,000 added for the 13th race on Friday at Pimlico Race Course.

2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes post positions with morning line