Tiger Woods tee times at the 2022 PGA Championship for Thursday, Friday

Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour for the 2022 PGA Championship when he tees it up at 9:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 19th at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

His Friday tee time will be at 2:36 p.m. ET on Friday, May 20th. Woods’ pairings always draw the biggest crowds on the course and this year will be no different as as the 15-time major champion will be walking the course with two former No. 1s in Rory McIlroy, a four-time major winner, and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

Woods has won the PGA on four occasions (1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007). McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice (2012, 2014) and Spieth is looking for his first PGA Championship to complete a career Grand Slam.

Woods surprised plenty of people last month when he was healthy enough to compete at The Masters, coming off devastating injuries suffered in a car accident. He got off to a strong start before fading during the weekend for a 47th place finish.

Making the cut might not be an issue for Woods in the PGA Championship, but it remains to be seen whether he can be healthy enough to be at full strength throughout the entire weekend because he shot 78 on Saturday and Sunday of The Masters.

The PGA Championship will be Woods’ second tour event since 2020 playing of The Masters, which was held in November that year.

Woods has +6500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is tied for the 22nd best odds. He won the PGA Championship four times during his career, and his last victory in this event came in 2007.