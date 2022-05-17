Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship returns to Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday, May 19th for the 104th edition of the major run by the PGA of America.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2-8 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN+ will also have enhanced coverage of the event as part of their PGA Tour Live product. This will include “featured” and “marquee” groups on both days.

Southern Hills is also a course known for its excellent closing holes, so one ESPN+ stream will be dedicated just to No. 16, No. 17, and No. 18 for all groups. Another will have commentators Joe Buck and Michael Collins providing a secondary feed while they watch the action on both Thursday and Friday.

The traditional grouping at the PGA with the previous US Open, Open Championship, and Masters winner will be one of those featured groups; Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Scottie Scheffler will tee of at 2:36 p.m. on Thursday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 PGA Championship on Thursday.