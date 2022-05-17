Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship returns to Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday, May 19th for the 104th edition of the major run by the PGA of America.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2-8 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN+ will also have enhanced coverage of the event as part of their PGA Tour Live product. This will include “featured” and “marquee” groups on both days.
Southern Hills is also a course known for its excellent closing holes, so one ESPN+ stream will be dedicated just to No. 16, No. 17, and No. 18 for all groups. Another will have commentators Joe Buck and Michael Collins providing a secondary feed while they watch the action on both Thursday and Friday.
The traditional grouping at the PGA with the previous US Open, Open Championship, and Masters winner will be one of those featured groups; Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Scottie Scheffler will tee of at 2:36 p.m. on Thursday.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 PGA Championship on Thursday.
2022 PGA Championship Tee Times Round 1
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:00 AM
|Tee #1
|John Daly
|Shaun Micheel
|Y.E. Yang
|8:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Palmer
|Robert MacIntyre
|Alex Noren
|8:11 AM
|Tee #1
|Takumi Kanaya
|Matthew Borchert
|Troy Merritt
|8:16 AM
|Tee #10
|Adri Arnaus
|Colin Inglis
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|8:22 AM
|Tee #1
|Dean Burmester
|Kyle Mendoza
|Chris Kirk
|8:27 AM
|Tee #10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Michael Block
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|8:33 AM
|Tee #1
|Nic Ishee
|Mito Pereira
|Sam Horsfield
|8:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Xander Schauffele
|Tony Finau
|8:44 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Shaun Norris
|Carlos Ortiz
|8:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Max Homa
|8:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Kuchar
|Cam Davis
|Rikuya Hoshino
|9:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Viktor Hovland
|Will Zalatoris
|Cameron Smith
|9:06 AM
|Tee #1
|Stewart Cink
|Jason Dufner
|Padraig Harrington
|9:11 AM
|Tee #10
|Jordan Spieth
|Rory McIlroy
|Tiger Woods
|9:17 AM
|Tee #1
|Kramer Hickok
|Abraham Ancer
|Thomas Pieters
|9:22 AM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Reed
|Justin Rose
|Bubba Watson
|9:28 AM
|Tee #1
|Richard Bland
|Matt Jones
|Garrick Higgo
|9:33 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Na
|Lucas Glover
|Daniel van Tonder
|9:39 AM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Tom Hoge
|Si Woo Kim
|9:44 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Young
|Sam Burns
|Davis Riley
|9:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Shawn Warren
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Ryan Fox
|9:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Francesco Molinari
|Lee Westwood
|Gary Woodland
|10:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Zac Oakley
|Yuki Inamori
|Sebastián Muñoz
|10:06 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Harman
|Ryan Vermeer
|Oliver Bekker
|10:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Casey Pyne
|Bio Kim
|10:17 AM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Newman
|Lanto Griffin
|Laurie Canter
|1:25 PM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Bingaman
|Talor Gooch
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|1:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Brehm
|Wyatt Worthington II
|Min Woo Lee
|1:36 PM
|Tee #10
|Tim Feenstra
|Anirban Lahiri
|K.H. Lee
|1:41 PM
|Tee #1
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Sean McCarty
|Justin Harding
|1:47 PM
|Tee #10
|Rich Beem
|Jesse Mueller
|Alex Cejka
|1:52 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Hudson Swafford
|Adam Hadwin
|1:58 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Seamus Power
|Scott Stallings
|2:03 PM
|Tee #1
|Shane Lowry
|Brooks Koepka
|Adam Scott
|2:09 PM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Corey Conners
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2:14 PM
|Tee #1
|Dustin Johnson
|Patrick Cantlay
|Justin Thomas
|2:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Kaymer
|Marc Leishman
|Keegan Bradley
|2:25 PM
|Tee #1
|Jason Day
|Rickie Fowler
|Harold Varner III
|2:31 PM
|Tee #10
|Zach Johnson
|Russell Henley
|Cameron Champ
|2:36 PM
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Collin Morikawa
|Scottie Scheffler
|2:42 PM
|Tee #10
|Webb Simpson
|Branden Grace
|Henrik Stenson
|2:47 PM
|Tee #1
|Daniel Berger
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Ian Poulter
|2:53 PM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|J.J. Spaun
|Adam Schenk
|2:58 PM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Kisner
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Billy Horschel
|3:04 PM
|Tee #10
|Matthew Wolff
|Joohyung Kim
|Keith Mitchell
|3:09 PM
|Tee #1
|Sergio Garcia
|Charl Schwartzel
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|3:15 PM
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Austin Hurt
|Lucas Herbert
|3:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Harry Higgs
|Joaquin Niemann
|Erik van Rooyen
|3:26 PM
|Tee #10
|Tyler Collet
|Chan Kim
|Maverick McNealy
|3:31 PM
|Tee #1
|Alex Beach
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Jhonattan Vegas
|3:37 PM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Paul Dickinson
|Patton Kizzire
|3:42 PM
|Tee #1
|Jared Jones
|Aaron Wise
|Joel Dahmen