 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tracking results from Panthers vs. Lightning series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We’re recapping each game in the second round between the Panthers and Lightning in the 2022 NHL playoffs.

By nafselon76
/ new
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers will face their Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-7 Eastern Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams split their four regular-season games 2-2. The Panthers are a -150 betting favorite for the series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is +130.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Panthers-Lightning series in the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Panthers vs. Lightning series

Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1

Recap — The defending champs are out to a good start in the Battle of Florida II. The Bolts picked up an easy win in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night in Sunrise. Andrei Vasilevskiy is starting to get hot, making 32 saves on 33 shots in the victory. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist in the win.

More From DraftKings Nation