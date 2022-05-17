Tracking results from Panthers vs. Lightning series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Florida Panthers will face their Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-7 Eastern Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams split their four regular-season games 2-2. The Panthers are a -150 betting favorite for the series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is +130.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Panthers-Lightning series in the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Panthers vs. Lightning series

Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1

Recap — The defending champs are out to a good start in the Battle of Florida II. The Bolts picked up an easy win in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night in Sunrise. Andrei Vasilevskiy is starting to get hot, making 32 saves on 33 shots in the victory. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist in the win.