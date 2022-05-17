Favorite to win Rangers vs. Hurricanes series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will play in a best-of-7 Eastern Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The two teams battled for supremacy in the Metropolitan Division for much of the year, but Carolina won three of four over the Rangers in the regular season and will have home ice in this series.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Rangers: +160

Hurricanes: -190

Our Pick: Hurricanes in 6

My pick comes down to my belief that Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour is the best coach at matchups remaining in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Once Brind’Amour finds an edge, he expands on it and it makes beating Carolina at home nearly impossible. The Rangers gave up far too many chances to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round and it should have burned them.

Luckily Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin stepped up at the right moment. The Hurricanes won’t be so generous as to give the Rangers best players such time and space to operate. I think Igor Shesterkin will play better in this series, but Carolina will score enough against him to win a lower-scoring series with Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and veteran Jordan Staal getting it done on that end.

