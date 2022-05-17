Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday night will feature 18 MLB games, and the main DFS slate on DraftKings will include 10 matchups. Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, May 17.

Giants vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Brandon Belt ($4,500)

Brandon Crawford ($4,000)

Joc Pederson ($3,900)

Evan Longoria ($3,800)

The San Francisco Giants have the highest team total at 6.5 runs on DraftKings Sportsbook, two runs higher than any other lineup. One of the best offenses in baseball at high elevation is a solid play against the Colorado Rockies especially with these low prices on Tuesday night. You won’t find better stack value on the slate than the Giants on this slate.

Brewers vs. Braves, 7:40 p.m. ET

Christian Yelich ($5,800)

Kolten Wong ($5,500)

Rowdy Tellez ($5,300)

Luis Urias ($5,100)

The Milwaukee Brewers are likely to be without one of their top hitters Willy Adames, but their lineup is worth using a DFS stack in this matchup. Atlanta Braves starter Tucker Davidson made just one MLB appearance this season, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings of work on April 11 with limited career experience in the big leagues.

White Sox vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m. ET

Tim Anderson ($4,900)

Luis Robert ($4,600)

Jose Abreu ($4,100)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,900)

The White Sox have not had a ton of success at the plate this season, but Tim Anderson has been fantastic this season with a .339 batting average. Luis Robert had a game-winning home run in the 10th inning last night. They will go up against the Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer, who has a 6.35 ERA through three relief appearances in 2022.