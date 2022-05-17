Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, May 17

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are a ton of options for prop bets today.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 17

Randal Grichuk over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

This season, Grichuk is hitting .277 with four home runs and 18 RBIs. The big reason Grichuk is a great play tonight is his numbers against Alex Cobb in his career. In 14 at bats against Cobb, Grichuk is hitting .571 with one home run and five RBIs.

Mike Clevinger over 4.5 Strikeouts (-155)

In both games he’s started this season, Clevinger was unable to get out of the 5th inning. Even with those struggles, he has struck out 10 hitters. Phillies hitters swing the bat well, but strikeouts are a big flaw for their lineup. Look for Clevinger to go five or more innings and strikeout more than five.

Juan Soto over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

Soto is 0-8 in the last two games, so there is reason for concern here. It’s unlikely we see him go hitless for a third straight game though. In two at-bats against Cody Poteet, Soto is 1-2 with a double. I expect him to have some big swings tonight and get past this mark.

