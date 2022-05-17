The 2022 The NBA Draft lottery will take place will take place on Tuesday, May 17, in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET. Heading into the lottery, the Houston Rockets (20-62), Orlando Magic (22-60) and Detroit Pistons (23-59) had the fewest wins in the league this season and share a 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick and a 52.1% chance at a top four pick.

For you conspiracy/frozen letter buffs the Los Angeles Lakers (33-49) have a 6% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 26.3% chance at a top four selection and the New York Knicks (37-45) have a 2% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 7.1% chance at a top-four selection. Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Auburn big Jabari Smith are the three players most likely to go No. 1.

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft lottery

Date: Tuesday, May 17

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, IL

TV info/live stream: ESPN

Here’s a full list of 2022 NBA Draft lottery odds:

Houston Rockets (14.0%)

Orlando Magic (14.0%)

Detroit Pistons (14.0%)

Oklahoma City Thunder (12.5%)

Indiana Pacers (10.5%)

Portland Trail Blazers (9.0%)

Sacramento Kings (7.5%)

Los Angeles Lakers (NOP controls pick) (6.0%)

San Antonio Spurs (4.5%)

Washington Wizards (3.0%)

New York Knicks (2.0%)

Los Angeles Clippers (OKC controls pick) (1.5%)

Charlotte Hornets (1.0%)

Cleveland Cavaliers (0.5%)