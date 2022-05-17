The 2022 NBA draft lottery will be held on May 17th in Chicago, Illinois at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, which will lead to the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23rd. The NBA determines its draft order based on a lottery system. The lottery is used to determine the first 14 picks in the draft. The first four picks will be determined by a drawing, with picks five through 14 being decided by inverting the 2022 records for the remaining teams giving the worst team remaining the fifth pick. This year, the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons have the best odds for the number one draft pick and winning the lottery.
What time is the 2022 NBA Draft lottery?
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Chicago, IL
TV info: ESPN
Full list of 2022 NBA Draft lottery odds
Houston Rockets (14.0%)
Orlando Magic (14.0%)
Detroit Pistons (14.0%)
Oklahoma City Thunder (12.5%)
Indiana Pacers (10.5%)
Portland Trail Blazers (9.0%)
Sacramento Kings (7.5%)
Los Angeles Lakers (NOP controls pick) (6.0%)
San Antonio Spurs (4.5%)
Washington Wizards (3.0%)
New York Knicks (2.0%)
Los Angeles Clippers (OKC controls pick) (1.5%)
Charlotte Hornets (1.0%)
Cleveland Cavaliers (0.5%)