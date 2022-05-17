MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, May 17

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Here are some of the players that we think you should consider for today’s schedule:

Top Pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox vs. Angels ($9,800) — So far this season, Eovaldi has been himself. He’s been great for DFS as he strikes out plenty of batters and has gone 6.1+ innings in three of his last four games. With the Red Sox struggling, they will need him to step his game up.

Jameson Taillon, Yankees vs. Orioles ($9,300) — Taillon has gotten off to stellar start this season. In six games, he is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA. Although he hasn't been able to get through five innings against the Orioles yet this season, this Baltimore lineup is struggling big time right now.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, Yankees vs. Orioles ($6,100) — After a red-hot start, Judge is currently one of the AL MVP favorites. He’s hitting .296 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs. Coming off a rest day on Monday, look for Judge to have a big night in Baltimore tonight.

Rafael Devers, Red Sox vs. Astros ($5,500) — Devers is currently in the midst of a 10-game hit streak. This season, he’s hitting .322 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. Look for Devers to keep the strong play going tonight.

Value Pitcher

Jose Berríos, Blue Jays vs. Mariners ($7,400) — Typically, Berríos would be more expensive than this but he’s had major struggles this season. So far, Berríos has a 2-2 record with a 5.82 ERA. He needs a good start to get him back on track and I expect that tonight.

Value Hitter

Randal Grichuk, Rockies vs. Giants ($4,700) — This is a bit expensive for a value play, but Grichuk is well worth it. This season, he is hitting .277 with four home runs and 18 RBIs. The big reason Grichuk is a great play tonight is his numbers against Alex Cobb in his career. In 14 at bats against Cobb, Grichuk is hitting .571 with one home run and five RBIs.