Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, May 17

You won’t find more MLB betting opportunities than you’ll get during Tuesday’s slate with 18 games from early afternoon till late at night including three doubleheaders.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, May 17

Astros Moneyline (+105)

The Houston Astros are underdogs against the Boston Red Sox for the second night in a row. With a relatively even pithing matchup featuring Jose Urquidy and Nathan Eovaldi, we’ll side with the team with the better offense especially when they’re getting plus odds.

Brewers Moneyline (-115)

The Milwaukee Brewers will have the pitching advantage over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night as Adrian Houser goes up against Tucker Davidson, who is making his second appearance in 2022 and appeared in just six MLB games over the past four years. Milwaukee has the better offense in this matchup and should win Game 2 of this series at home.

Giants-Rockies over 11 runs (-110)

The San Francisco Giants average the second most runs per game, while the Colorado Rockies are the best in terms of batting average. When you put two of the top offenses in the game at high elevation, the ball should sail out of the stadium Tuesday night. Look for a ton of runs to be scored in this matchup and take the over.

Dylan Cease over 6.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Chicago White Sox starter has been one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball early on, striking out at least eight batters in six of his first seven starts of 2022. Cease will get a challenge against a Kansas City Royals lineup that averages the third fewest strikeouts per game, but he should still surpass this total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.