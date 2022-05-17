Magic win No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic won the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery and the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Magic had a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery. It’s the fourth time in franchise history that the Magic will select No. 1 overall. Dwight Howard and Shaq are among those picks. The Oklahoma City Thunder will pick second, the Houston Rockets third and Sacramento Kings fourth.

The Magic had two lottery picks in 2021 and selected Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. There are a few ways the Magic can go at the No. 1 pick. Chet Holmgren is the most compelling prospect and fits the mold of a positionless NBA. Paolo Banchero out of Duke may have the highest ceiling in the NBA of any prospect. Jabari Smith out of Auburn and Jaden Ivey will also be in consideration.

Orlando have had five top 10 picks in the past seven drafts. As of now, the team is still rebuilding and this pick will go a long way in getting the Magic back to postseason contention. Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba make up the core. If you slid Chet Holmgren into that lineup, you’d have a lot of athleticism and length, plus multiple positions who can handle the ball.