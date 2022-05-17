Who should the Magic select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

The Orlando Magic have won the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery is used to determine the first 14 picks in the draft. The first four picks will be determined by a drawing, with picks five through 14 being decided by inverting the 2022 records for the remaining teams giving the worst team remaining the fifth pick. Now that the number one overall pick has been determined, who should the Magic take to try and not wind up in the same position next year?

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Who should Magic take first?

Well, it looks like a big man is going to be going first in the NBA Draft. The teams at the top of the draft are here for a reason meaning they can’t be too picky with a positional fit and they need to take the best player available and adjust. They will have their pick of the litter being on the clock first. Here are some common players that could be taken with the first overall pick.

Paolo Banchero, PF, Duke

Banchero was this year’s Duke standout player as the freshman was the anchor of Coach K’s final coached team. Banchero played in 39 games and shot 47.8% from the field and 33.8% from deep. He brought in 304 total rebounds, had 124 assists and scored 671 points. Banchero averaged 9.5 rebounds and 20.9 points per game which led the Blue Devils.

Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

The seven-foot center is also a one-and-done player spending his freshman year at Gonzaga. Holmgren started 31 of the 32 games he played in and shot 73.7% from two-point range and 39.0% from deep. His 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game led the Bulldogs. The biggest knock against Holmgren is that his frame may not be able to handle his physicality which could cause knee issues as it has with players with a similar profile in the past.

Jabari Smith, PF, Auburn

Smith is another talented one-and-done player in this draft. The 6 ft. 10 power forward played in 34 games and shot 42.0% from beyond the arc which is impressive for his size. He averaged 7.4 rebounds and his 16.9 points per game led the Tigers. Smith would bring versatility to any lineup from his ability to play and defend multiple positions. If he can bulk up a little he could play small forward to center at the next level.

Jaden Ivey, PG, Purdue

Ivey should be the first guard selected in the draft. He has spent two seasons at Purdue. Playing in 23 games as a freshman, he averaged 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 11.1 points per game. Ivey improved in his sophomore year playing in 36 games and averaging 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 17.3 points per game. Ivey is often compared to Ja Morant on offense but needs to improve on defense to be effective at the next level.

Pick: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

I think you take Holmgren and figure things out after. The Magic don’t really have any spots on their roster that are 100 percent set. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs should be in the back court. Franz Wagner has some upside. Holmgren and Wagner forms a pretty scary duo of bigs who can play on the perimeter.