Which team needs to win the 2022 NBA Draft lottery the most?

The 2022 NBA draft lottery will take place Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET in Chicago to determine the draft order for the June event. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons all have the best chance (14.0 percent) at landing the top overall pick. But which team needs to win this lottery the most?

The reality is all three teams, and really any team in the lottery section, can use the top pick. The Rockets and Pistons had the top two selections last year, so they should be okay with slipping a bit this year.

The Magic have consistently picked in the lottery for much of the last decade, including two lottery selections last year. Orlando hasn’t been able to field a consistent contender, so it’s clear the Magic are messing something up at the top of the draft. Maybe they get it right this time. They definitely badly need the No. 1 overall pick.

Two teams worth mentioning here are the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers, who have the fifth and sixth-best odds respectively to win the lottery. These franchises committed to tanking in earnest, going on double-digit losing streaks to end the season. The Trail Blazers have gone through a lot of turmoil over the last year, while the Pacers have largely remained transparent about their intentions. Indiana would be the choice between these two teams when it comes to who is more deserving of the No. 1 overall pick.

Pick: Orlando Magic or Indiana Pacers