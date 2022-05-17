Odds to be selected with No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA Draft following lottery

The 2022 NBA draft lottery is in the books and that means we have a draft order for the June event. The Orlando Magic have the first pick in the draft, which is a blessing for them considering how often they’ve been in this position without landing the top selection. Here’s a look at the updated odds for which player will be drafted first courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, now that we have a draft order.

2022 NBA Draft: First pick odds

With Orlando have a ton of frontcourt players, Chet Holmgren doesn’t make much sense. However, he’s still ahead of Paolo Banchero for some reason. Jabari Smith has now become the clear favorite at -125. Banchero is a nice value play at +500, if the Magic like him more than Smith. It’s hard to see Holmgren get much consideration here due to the composition of Orlando’s roster.