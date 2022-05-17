How to watch Lightning vs. Panthers in Game 1 via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with puck drop set at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL.

Both teams had to endure tough battles in round one to advance to this point. The Panthers flirted with danger at times against the Capitals but ultimately put them down in six games to win their first playoff series since 1996. Meanwhile, the two-time defending champion Lightning had their backs against the wall down 3-2 to the Maple Leafs. After triumphing in overtime in Game 6, the team went back north of the border and came away with a clutch Game 7 victory in Toronto.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.