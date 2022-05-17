How to watch Blues vs. Avalanche in Game 1 via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver.

Colorado wasted no time and handled its business in round one, sweeping right through the Predators in four games. As a result, tonight’s game will be its first trip back out on the ice since last Monday. Meanwhile, St. Louis had to break a sweat its first-round series and needed six games to ultimately put down the Wild

Blues vs. Avalanche

Date: May 17

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.